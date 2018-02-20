Lift Off! Crystal Palace Ace Wilfried Zaha Steps Up Injury Rehabilitation Using NASA Technology

Crystal Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha has stepped up rehabilitation from a knee injury sustained against Newcastle earlier this month and is (amazingly) utilising NASA technology to fast-track his return.

The Ivory Coast international flew to Dubai last week to relax while placed in a knee brace following an initial MRI scan, and it seems as though the break has rejuvenated the 25-year-old with him resuming training on the road to a full recovery.

Weekend work 🏃🏿‍♂️ #GodIsGreat A post shared by Wilfried Dazet Armel Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) on Feb 18, 2018 at 8:51am PST

Zaha posted an update on his Instagram account earlier which pictures him running on what looks like a normal treadmill. However, on closer inspection - and now confirmed - we can see he is actually running on an anti-gravity treadmill.

An anti-gravity treadmill is a machine developed using NASA technology to assist athletes in recovering from lower body injuries, by training at a moderate intensity; reducing the risk of stress related setbacks.

You can modulate the air pressure between 20% and 100% of your natural body weight while running or walking inside an airtight vacuum while training, as it allows for a generator to pump out air and prevent him from running on full weight at his delicate stage.

(You may also be interested in - Tottenham Set to Return With Third Bid for Palace Star Amid Interest From Chelsea & Man City)





Zaha is expected to be out for another month while he continues using the technology to gradually up his recovery, with Roy Hodgson targeting a return against Huddersfield at the Kirklees Stadium on March 17th.



