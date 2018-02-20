Lift Off! Crystal Palace Ace Wilfried Zaha Steps Up Injury Rehabilitation Using NASA Technology

By 90Min
February 20, 2018

Crystal Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha has stepped up rehabilitation from a knee injury sustained against Newcastle earlier this month and is (amazingly) utilising NASA technology to fast-track his return. 

The Ivory Coast international flew to Dubai last week to relax while placed in a knee brace following an initial MRI scan, and it seems as though the break has rejuvenated the 25-year-old with him resuming training on the road to a full recovery.

Weekend work 🏃🏿‍♂️ #GodIsGreat

A post shared by Wilfried Dazet Armel Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) on

Zaha posted an update on his Instagram account earlier which pictures him running on what looks like a normal treadmill. However, on closer inspection - and now confirmed - we can see he is actually running on an anti-gravity treadmill.

An anti-gravity treadmill is a machine developed using NASA technology to assist athletes in recovering from lower body injuries, by training at a moderate intensity; reducing the risk of stress related setbacks.

You can modulate the air pressure between 20% and 100% of your natural body weight while running or walking inside an airtight vacuum while training, as it allows for a generator to pump out air and prevent him from running on full weight at his delicate stage.

(You may also be interested in - Tottenham Set to Return With Third Bid for Palace Star Amid Interest From Chelsea & Man City)


Zaha is expected to be out for another month while he continues using the technology to gradually up his recovery, with Roy Hodgson targeting a return against Huddersfield at the Kirklees Stadium on March 17th.


You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now