Liverpool Hotshot Mo Salah Reveals the Jurgen Klopp Tactic Responsible for His Prolific Goalscoring

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah has been quite the revelation since returning to the Premier League, having set England alight with a flurry of goals this season.

The Egyptian has already scored 29 goals in 34 appearances for the Reds since joining from AS Roma last summer. And speaking to the Liverpool Echo, he has gone on to explain the reason for his remarkable form in front of goal.

He beats one, two...



Mohamed Salah, here, enjoying himself during Liverpool's training camp in Marbella



“With the boss here, I play a little bit closer to the goal, more so than at any other club or more than any of my other coaches have asked me to,” he said.





“So I am always in front of the goal to give me the opportunity to score. The manager is always telling me to stay close to the goal in training.

“I don’t want to say too much because we still have a long way to go in the season and I don’t want to give too much away. But yes, it’s something we have worked on in the training sessions."

Of course, Liverpool can't ask for much more from their prolific frontman, yet he'll be the first to admit that there's still room for improvement.

“You cannot score 10 goals from 10 balls - that’s impossible and I know that I have missed many chances too this season," he continued. "But I am trying to improve.

“I am always trying to see my weaknesses and then work on them and I am always trying to score in different ways.

“The coaches help me so much to do that and I also work hard alone after the training sessions.”