Liverpool Youngster Ben Woodburn Says He Will 'Play Everywhere' in Order to Develop

Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn has revealed that he is willing to "play everywhere" in order to continue his development as a player.

The 18-year-old has featured only once in the first-team this season, playing predominantly in Neil Critchley’s Under-23 side.

But he has insisted that he is not frustrated by his lack of appearances in Jurgen Klopp's team having broken through impressively last season.

“Obviously every player wants to play football but at the minute I think it’s just to play in any team I can do, whether U19s, first team or U23s,” he told the Liverpool Echo.

Woodburn was often deployed as a forward on the left of a front-three last season, but has been moved further back into midfield at times this campaign

“I think it’s just right that I play everywhere," he said. "Hopefully I’ll get a few more minutes with the first team but also try to win the Youth League and try to win the U23s league as well.

“They don’t say much, they just put me in the position. I don’t mind playing there, I just want to play as many minutes as I can."

A loan move was on the cards but didn't materialise, although Woodburn was adamant that it wasn't a disappointment.

“It was down to the club and I’m happy to do whatever they want me to do," he added. "I’ll work hard and train hard and see where it takes me in the next year.”