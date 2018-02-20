Looking for America: Juve Star Marchisio Likely to Leave This Summer & Embark Upon MLS Adventure

Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio is likely to quit the Serie A giants this summer in favour of a new challenge in the form of the MLS in America.

Marchisio has struggled for consistency this season, and has previously made a vow not to play for another Italian club, meaning a stateside switch could well be on the cards - as reported by Goal.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

The 32-year-old - who made his debut for the Old Lady in 2005 after rising up through the youth ranks - has not featured in the club's last two games against Torino and Tottenham, with Stefano Sturaro being handed starts by Max Allegri instead.

It's been a frustrating campaign thus far for Marchisio; he's only made 10 appearances in the league, with a persistent knee injury limiting his game time. That being the same knee issue that ruled him out of the European Championships with Italy in 2016.

Marchisio's wife Roberta Sinopoli has hit out at Allegri, accusing him of showing a lack of respect towards her husband following his reduced role at the club.



Marchisio's current deal at the Juventus Stadium doesn't run out until 2020, but it's thought his sale could be sanctioned for this summer; however not to a fellow Serie A club. Speaking earlier this month, he said: "The only thing I’ll say on my future is that I am fine now and want to help my teammates. That is all I am thinking about.

"I still have a long contract with Juventus, but I’ve always said you never can tell in football. Even if something were to happen, I would never, ever wear another jersey in Serie A. I repeat, I have a long contract and am happy here."

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The fan favourite - who has won six Serie A titles - would certainly be a huge loss if he does leave in the summer, but the midfield options are stronger than ever at the club and it could be that the time is simply right to move on.

