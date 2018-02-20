New Brighton Signing Locadia Believes the Best Is Yet to Come Following Debut FA Cup Goal

He took just 15 minutes to score on his debut in Brighton and Hove Albion's 3-1 win against Coventry City in the FA Cup, and new Dutch striker Jurgen Locadia appears confident that there will be many more to come in the future.

The 24-year-old cost Brighton a club record £14M when they signed him from PSV Eindhoven in January, and as reported by the Daily Star, the player already appears to be loving life in England.

Locadia said: “It’s different from the Dutch league but I think it was a good start for me. It was an amazing feeling. I love the crowd and the speed of the game."

"I had two other chances after the goal. Normally I would take them but you move on and I’m very happy with the result and the team performance."





Locadia hadn't played since December due to a hamstring injury, but looked sharp on his debut, and manager Chris Hughton has confirmed that the player will start Brighton's Premier League game against Swansea City this weekend.





He scored 45 goals in 127 appearances for PSV, and Brighton fans will be hoping he can replicate this impressive record in the Premier League to help drag the Seagulls away from the relegation zone and towards Premier League safety.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Locadia added: “We played very well and I’m very happy with the goal and the team performance. “I need to do my defensive work also but I can move where I want and I had a good connection with Leo Ulloa, Solly March and Anthony Knockaert.”



