Pep Guardiola Insists Man City 'Did Absolutely Everything' After Shock FA Cup Exit at Wigan

Pep Guardiola has congratulated shock victors Wigan Athletic after they knocked Manchester City out of the FA Cup on Monday - even while the Latics could muster only one shot on target.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Guardiola said his side did 'absolutely everything' and he doesn't have any regrets about his side's performance.

Will Grigg's second half goal secured the victory - and a place in the last eight - for the League One side, and it confirmed only the third defeat of the season for City in all competitions.

"Congratulations to Wigan," Guardiola said. "We created many chances, even ten against eleven, and we did absolutely everything. We made a mistake and those kind of games are like a final, so the teams can always punish you. We accept the defeat, congratulations to Wigan."

The game turned on its head just before half time, when Fabian Delph was sent off by referee Anthony Taylor for a dangerous challenge on Wigan midfielder Max Power. Guardiola wasted no time saying what he thought of the decision: "Red card. That is the decision, it was a red card."

The sending off raised tensions in the tunnel at half-time, with television cameras showing Guardiola approaching Cook in an aggressive manner. The City manager also played this incident down, insisting that nothing happened.

What happened in the tunnel after Delph's red card? pic.twitter.com/izey05FdBi — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 20, 2018

Pep said: "You'll have to speak to him (Paul Cook). No, nothing happened. In these kinds of games, when you have 10 against 11, maybe you cannot score a goal. It's difficult; they defend well. They are top in League One (in the defensive record charts)."

Back on the pitch, Manchester City dominated the game with over 80% possession, but one defensive mistake from substitute Kyle Walker punished them and knocked them out of the cup.

"We did absolutely everything, with 11 and with 10," said Guardiola. "The first minute, we had a few problems with 10 against 11. Then we controlled, we created chances, we arrived but we conceded a goal.

Despite a result that made Man City fans react angrily and cause trouble with police at the final whistle, Guardiola insists his side must now move on quickly in order to prepare for the Carabao Cup final against Arsenal on Sunday.

He added: "I don't have any regrets about our performance. I judge my players for their intentions and not for the result. Their intentions were good during the season, today as well. But the fact is that we are out of the FA Cup. We wanted to go through, to play against Southampton at home.

"Wigan won. We congratulate them and now we relax and prepare for the (Carabao Cup) final next Sunday."