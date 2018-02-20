Premier League Trio Race to Sign Barcelona Midfielder After Uninspiring Camp Nou Spell

Barcelona are prepared to sell midfielder Andre Gomes this summer after an uninspiring two year stint at the Camp Nou.

According to the front page of Spanish newspaper AS, Barcelona are keen to sell him and there is interest from Premier League giants Liverpool amongst others.

Liverpool have been subjected to criticism for failing to replace Phillipe Coutinho during the January transfer window, but the Reds may now be keen to do business with Barcelona again in order to beef up their midfield options.

Coutinho signed for Barcelona for a jawdropping £142m back in January, while Liverpool's only signing of the month was a world-record £75m move for Southampton defender Virgil Van Dijk.

Despite the recent form of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino, some Liverpool fans still feel that Brazilian playmaker Coutinho needs to be replaced at Anfield, and Gomes may not be the man to do exactly that, he was a highly-regarded operator at Valencia and with Portugal before his move to Catalonia.

Barcelona signed former Benfica midfielder Gomes for around £29m back in 2016, after an winning Euro 2016 and impressive season with Valencia.

Meanwhile, London sides Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have both been linked with a move for Gomes in the past and both clubs could still make a summer move for the 24-year-old.

Known for bursting runs forward and powerful shooting ability, Portugal international Gomes caught the eye of Barcelona scouts before he signed in 2016.

🔵🔴 Preparados para la batalla de mañana 👊💪

🔵🔴 Ready for tomorrow's fight 👊💪 pic.twitter.com/L6WFjIKzYT — André Gomes (@aftgomes) February 19, 2018

Since arriving in Catalonia, Gomes has only started 21 games in La Liga, with a poor record of just three goals and one assist during that time.

Liverpool, West Ham and Tottenham fans can catch a glimpse of their new signing tonight, as he is rumoured to be set for a start in their Champions League tie against Chelsea.