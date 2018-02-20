REVEALED: The Reason Why Pep Guardiola Was So Incensed With Paul Cook During FA Cup Defeat

Pep Guardiola has revealed the reason behind the furious bust up between himself and Wigan boss Paul Cook during the half-time interval.

The managerial duo were involved in a fierce verbal spat in the tunnel after the first half of Manchester City's shock 1-0 FA Cup defeat to the Latics on Monday evening, with coaching staff on each side becoming involved as they tried to separate the pair.

In quotes published by Football365, Guardiola explained why he had been left feeling extremely unhappy over Cook's behaviour during the incident that saw City midfielder Fabian Delph sent off for a studs up challenge on Max Power.

What happened in the tunnel after Delph's red card? pic.twitter.com/izey05FdBi — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 20, 2018

Guardiola remarked: “You want to ask me about football, ask me about football. Nothing happened in the tunnel, nothing happened with my colleague. It was just, ‘Stay in your position,’ that’s all.”

Despite the Spaniard's comments, TV cameras caught the moment that the opposing bosses had to be restrained as the anger from the touchline spilled into the underbelly of the stadium.

Delph's challenge on Power sparked huge debate on and off the field after referee Anthony Taylor surprisingly switched from a yellow card to a straight red, despite the match official making a note of Delph's name and number on his cautionary card to begin with.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Man City Fans Clash With Police in Heated Aftermath of FA Cup Defeat to Wigan)



City's players were left incensed when Taylor elected to change his mind over what card to produce, with accusations that Wigan's players had forced Taylor into handing out a red instead.

Cook, for his part, stated that he felt that Delph's challenge warranted a dismissal as he spoke after Will Grigg's solitary second-half strike produced the biggest upset in this season's FA Cup so far.

Definitive list of English managers to beat a Barcelona, Bayern Munich or Man City team managed by Pep Guardiola:



1. Paul Cook



End of list. pic.twitter.com/fxfoAKfJRf — bet365 (@bet365) February 20, 2018

He added: “I think we should speak about the game. We’d all have different opinions.

“There’s a lot made of tackles. I felt at the time it was a straight red. I don’t think Pep and his bench thought it was but that’s football. We’re never going to agree.”