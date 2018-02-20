Richarlison Reveals Toughest Part of Adjusting to England & Chelsea Stars Who Helped Him Settle In

Watford's Brazilian star, Richarlison made the move from his home nation to England in the summer and the 20-year-old, who has had few problems settling on the pitch, has revealed that the weather was the toughest adjustment for him when he moved to London.

"The only challenge is the weather," he joked to Sky Sports. "We Brazilians are used to really warm weather and a lot of sun, so it is tough being in temperatures of minus one, but everything is going very well. Gradually I'm getting used to the cold."

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

To make the switch from South American football to English football can be difficult for a young player, but the Watford winger had no problems settling in to the Premier League, quickly establishing himself as a key player at Vicarage Road.

The Brazilian also spoke of those who have helped him to feel at home in London.

"I have my agent and two friends living here with me, which is nice. My team-mates support me in training and I get on really well with them off the pitch, too, so that has helped me adapt," he said.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

And as well as his own teammates supporting him, fellow Brazilians at a different London club have welcomed him too.

Speaking about Chelsea stars, David Luiz and Willian, he said: "We have dinner together and they invite me to their houses to hang out with their families."

With rumours surfacing that Watford's rivals could be after their star man, the revelation about his relationship with Chelsea's Brazilian duo will only add to the speculation.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

When questioned over his future Richarlison insured he is focused on Watford but admitted 'you never know what can happen.'

It is not just Chelsea that have been linked with the young Brazilian, with both Tottenham and Arsenal are reportedly interested too.