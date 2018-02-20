Sergio Aguero has claimed that he hit out at a Wigan supporter in the aftermath of Man City's FA Cup defeat to Wigan at the DW stadium because he was spat at.

The Latics caused one of the greatest FA Cup shocks of recent years on Monday night after beating the Premier League leaders 1-0 at the DW stadium. Fabian Delph was sent off for the visitors just before half-time and the League One side took advantage when Will Grigg prodded home the winner 10 minutes from time.

The stunning upset has been somewhat marred, however, by ugly scenes following the final whistle, when a pitch invasion resulted in City striker Sergio Aguero being caught on camera appearing to direct a punch towards a Wigan fan.

Aguero has since told his friends that he was retaliating to being spat and cursed at, according to the BBC. Nevertheless, the forward could still find himself in hot water with the FA already having launched an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are cooperating with a police investigation involving their own fans, after they were caught ripping up advertising hoardings and throwing objects during the ill-tempered post-match scenes.

The club also want an explanation from Wigan as to why the pitch invasion was allowed to ahead but have no plans to complain to the FA, according to the Guardian. Nevertheless, the Football Association are yet to decide on whether to charge the League One side for the encroachment.

Pitch invasions are far from rare in the FA Cup but the violent scenes which followed may ultimately sway their decision.

In response, Wigan released a statement which read: "we're disappointed with the action of a minority of supporters who acted in an inappropriate manner" and "will conduct a full investigation".