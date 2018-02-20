Spanish Football Expert Gives Verdict on Rumours of Shock Liverpool Manager Switch

Sky Sports pundit Guillem Balague has dismissed rumours that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could be set for a switch to Real Madrid.

The German coach has been linked with the position as pressure grows on Zinedine Zidane, with his side 17 points behind Barcelona in La Liga.

But Balague has made clear his view that Real Madrid will have to look elsewhere if they are searching for a new manager in the imminent future.

“Jurgen Klopp has even been mentioned,” Balague told Sky Sports. “Klopp will stay at Liverpool though because he's somebody that wants to stay for seven years at Anfield as we read in the Raphael Honigstein book.





“That means Real will have to look elsewhere.”

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has also been linked with a move to the Spanish capital, as has Germany coach Joachim Low, and Balague gave his verdict on both.

“Everybody in Spain is mentioning Mauricio Pochettino but I keep saying it just doesn't make sense,” Balague added.

“He's taking Tottenham into a new stadium and a new era. There's a plan there and of course he has no buyout clause so Real would have to convince Daniel Levy to let him go. It doesn't make much sense in my eyes.





“There's Joachim Low, for instance, but I'm not sure the German Football Federation would let him go.”

Zidane's future could be heavily dependant on how Real Madrid fare in the Champions League. They currently lead Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 after last week's last-16 first leg at the Bernabeu.