'There Is Competition': Belgium Manager Martinez Fires Warning to West Ham Target Leander Dendoncker

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has warned Anderlecht youngster Leander Dendoncker that he could lose his place in the national squad if he doesn't focus on his performances on the pitch.

The 22-year-old was linked with a move to West Ham during the January transfer window, but the Hammers saw bids rejected by the midfielder's club on deadline day.

Good News dendoncker is trying to lower his asking price in order to join west ham this summer pic.twitter.com/8vNxC59187 — Brecht Van Bockstal (@rammetridis) February 10, 2018

He has since shown faultering form for the Belgian side, and Martinez has told him to put all speculation of a move behind.

"Dendoncker is still young. In the last two transfer periods he was always in the midst of speculation about new clubs." Martinez told Het Nieuwsblad (via Football.London).





"He must leave that behind him urgently. This happens with a young player but he has to respond now."

Dendoncker made his senior international debut for Belgium in July 2015, in a friendly against France, and has since gone onto pick up a further three international caps during world cup qualification, and Martinez has insisted that the youngster will have to show what he can do in order to be selected for this summer's World Cup squad.

"I’m going to follow him very closely now. He knows he will have to show himself to get into the squad, that is obvious." He said.

Belgium boss issues blunt warning to Leander Dendoncker after failed West Ham move in January. https://t.co/LekHURve3m — Sam Inkersole (@Sam_InkersoleTM) February 20, 2018

"He knows that there is competition. Leander has the advantage that he can play in different positions. He must be aware that he must now focus on his performance on the pitch."





Belgium have been drawn in group G, alongside England for the World Cup in Russia, they face Panama in their opening game on June 18th.