Tottenham Set to Return With Third Bid for Palace Star Amid Interest From Chelsea & Man City

Tottenham Hotspur are refusing to admit defeat in their pursuit of Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha amid interest from two other Premier League giants.

The Daily Mirror understands that Spurs will return for a third time in the close season to try and prise the Eagles attacker away from Selhurst Park after twice being rebuffed in advances for him.

However, Mauricio Pochettino's side will seemingly face competition for the Ivory Coast international's signature when this term ends, with league leaders Manchester City and reigning champions Chelsea also monitoring Zaha's situation.

Palace rejected an undisclosed offer from Tottenham for Zaha last month as they sought to hold off the bigger top flight teams from poaching their key man.

That has not dimmed the north Londoners' hopes of eventually wresting Zaha way from Croydon, however, despite Spurs' £25m capture of fellow forward Lucas Moura in the winter window.

Roy Hodgson's team apparently value Zaha at around £50m and, with a contract worth a reported £100,000-a-week, it would take a huge wage increase from any interested party to successfully conclude negotiations with Zaha and his agent.

Crystal Palace have failed to win a league game without Wilfried Zaha since 2016.



If Spurs managed to secure his services ahead of City and Chelsea it would prove to be something of a coup for Pochettino, given the relative riches on offer at the Etihad Stadium and Stamford Bridge.

Competition for places would be fierce wherever Zaha might potentially end up though and, given his past experience of missing out on crucial game time at Manchester United earlier in his career, the winger may be hesitant to leave Palace anyway.

Zaha is currently sidelined with a knee injury he sustained against Newcastle at the start of February, and Palace will be desperate to have him back as soon as possible.

The Eagles haven't won a game without their talisman for 18 months and, following the 3-1 reverse to Everton 10 days ago, lie only a point above the relegation zone.

