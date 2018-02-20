Top Events
NBA
NFL
MLB
NHL
NCAAF
NCAAB
Soccer
SI-share-whatsapp
Created with Sketch.
VIDEO | Coman anota el segundo tras un pase magistral de Lewandowski
SI-share-whatsapp
Created with Sketch.
Combined-Shape
Videos
Photos
Podcasts
Vault
Shop
Tickets
Subscribe
Combined-Shape
Close
NFL/MMQB
NBA
Olympics
NCAAF
Fantasy
MLB
Soccer
NCAAB
NHL
Golf
ic_externalLink
Created with Sketch.
Swim
ic_externalLink
Created with Sketch.
Mustard
SI TV
ic_externalLink
Created with Sketch.
Soccer
News
En Español
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Tickets
ic_externalLink
Created with Sketch.
Watch Live Soccer
ic_externalLink
Created with Sketch.
News
Scores
Watch
My SI
News
Scores
Watch
Photos
Podcasts
Reporters
Login
Register
Shop
ic_externalLink
Created with Sketch.
Tickets
Down
sports
NFL
Down
NBA
Down
Olympics
Down
College Football
Down
College Hoops
Down
MLB
Down
Soccer
Down
NHL
Down
Golf
ic_externalLink
Created with Sketch.
MMA
Fantasy Sports
Down
Racing
Down
Tennis
Boxing
Features
Extra Mustard
Swimsuit
ic_externalLink
Created with Sketch.
Tech & Media
Edge
Vault
ic_externalLink
Created with Sketch.
Longform
ic_externalLink
Created with Sketch.
Sportsperson
Eats
SI TV
ic_externalLink
Created with Sketch.
Subscribe
Newsletter
Customer Service
Subscribe To The Magazine
Give a Gift
Buy Covers
Order Past Issues
Subscribe to SI Kids
Advertise With Us
Online
Magazine
Contact Us
Site Map
Terms of Use
Your California Privacy Rights
Stay Connected
Soccer
planeta futbol
VIDEO | Coman anota el segundo tras un pase magistral de Lewandowski
SI-share-whatsapp
Created with Sketch.
By
90Min
February 20, 2018
You May Like
More Soccer
Sign Up for our Newsletter
Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now
Subscribe & Save
Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now
Sign Up for our Newsletter
Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now