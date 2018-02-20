VIDEO: Extraordinary Brazilian Derby Abandoned as 9 Players Receive Red Cards

A bizarre series of events during a Brazilian derby saw the match abandoned with just 11 minutes remaining, as nine men were sent off.

The local derby between Vitoria and Bahia in the Brasileirão, Brazil's top division, got heated in the closing stages as Bahia celebrated an equaliser from the penalty spot in the 50th minute.

ONLY IN BRAZIL:



In the clássico between Bahia and Vitoria, 5 Vitoria players got sent off because of.......uhm, this. pic.twitter.com/YvO5NShkpj — Seleção Brasileira (@BrazilStat) February 18, 2018

Their celebration of the goal, which cancelled out an earlier strike from Denilson, sparked outrage between the home fans and players. The situation escalated rapidly, as Vitoria players came racing over and punches were thrown from both sides as a nasty brawl developed behind the goal.

It took 16 minutes for the situation to calm down. As a result of the fracas, five players - three from Bahia and two from Vitoria - were initially given red cards.

However, tensions were still running high as the referee dismissed two more players, one from each side, just minutes later. The aggressive tensions quickly spread to the stands, resulting in some ugly scenes.

Vitoria vs Bahia in the Brazilian Campeonato Baiano had to be abandoned, because too many players were sent off.



Wow, just wow. pic.twitter.com/LG4EScRwAL — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) February 18, 2018

Just 13 minutes from time, the referee sent a fourth Vitoria player off. Bruno Bispo responded stupidly by kicking the ball away, leaving the referee little choice but to issue him with a second yellow and a red card.

Teams are required to have a minimum of seven players remaining on the field. With Vitoria down to six following Bispo's dismissal, the match forced into abandonment.

A sporting court in Brazil will now meet to determine any action that could be taken. It is expected that Bahia will be awarded a 3-0 victory.