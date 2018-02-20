Watford Starlet Richarlison Reveals How Marco Silva Inspired His Lightning Start in Premier League

Watford winger Richarlison not only moved to the Premier League in the summer, but hit the ground running for the Hertfordshire club and was one of the stars of the early part of the season.

The 20-year-old signed from Fluminense last summer and apparently had no trouble adjusting to the English game.

After coming on as a substitute in the opening game of the season against Liverpool in a 3-3 draw, he has now started 26 consecutive league games for the Hornets.

The Brazilian star has spoken of how the now dismissed Watford boss Marco Silva, the man who brought him to Vicarage Road, helped him in the early days.

"He helped me a lot at the start," he told Sky Sports. "He is Portuguese so it was easy to communicate. He could explain things to me as I was adapting. He always told me that in order to succeed in the Premier League, you need a high level of physical fitness and good positional sense. Those are the things I have worked on very hard on a daily basis."

Although the winger was sad to see Silva depart the club in January, and he hasn't scored scored since November, he is happy working under new coach Javi Gracia.

"It has been really good so far. He explained to us how he likes his team to play and we listened. Everybody likes him and everybody is excited to play for him," Richarlison added.

"He already has the group under control and whoever he picks will be willing to give whatever it takes to get the win," said the Brazilian.

Richarlison remains a key player at Vicarage Road and the stats back that up. He has scored more goals and created more assists, combined this season, than any other Watford player.

And the passion he has for the game was clear when he was in tears on the bench after being substituted in that victory against Chelsea.

"I give my life to football," he continued. "It just showed how important the game is for me. I always want to do whatever it takes - whatever I possibly can - to help my team-mates on the pitch."