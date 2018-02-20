Wigan Manager Paul Cook Says Cup Upset 'Feels Great' and Praises Players for 'Outstanding' Defending

Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook said his side came through a 'severe test' to knock Manchester City out of the FA Cup at the last 16 stage.

"It feels great," Cook told BBC Sport. "It is such a severe test. They are such a strong side. We rode our luck at times," said Cook.

"Our lads deserve credit for their work. Some of the blocks they made were outstanding and to beat Man City you have to do that."

The Latics boss admitted it was like his side 'weren't in' the FA Cup quarter-finals when they were drawn against Manchester City.

"Funnily enough, when the draw was made, no-one even texted each other," said Cook. "It was like we weren't in it.

"I am sure Southampton are as shocked as we are because they were probably thinking how disappointed they were to have to go to the Etihad.

"Fortunately for us all, that game will come around, and it is a fantastic game for everyone. We are a game away from Wembley. What an occasion it will be for us all.

"We have to concentrate on the league, and now the FA Cup becomes a massive distraction. But we are in it."

Cook also cleared up the altercation that happened in the tunnel at half-time, playing it down and insisting that there was nothing in it.

"There are no problems. From our point of view we are trying to get every edge and everything we can, and from his point of view he wants the game played and he is a fantastic manager."