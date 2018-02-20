Wigan Mock Man City With Song Played After Full-Time of Heated FA Cup Clash

There was an air of mockery around the DW Stadium after Wigan's surprise 1-0 FA Cup victory over Manchester City on Monday night.

Almost immediately after the full-time whistle, Oasis's 'Wonderwall' was played over the PA system.





Oasis are, of course, regularly played following City's home games - most of which end in a victory for the hosts - and Wigan's choice of music didn't go unnoticed.

Cheeky touch by Wigan playing Oasis’s Wonderwall after beating Man City. #WIGMCI pic.twitter.com/t8AMXrvK3k — Aled Hughes (@AledHughes12) February 19, 2018





Wigan's PA man playing Oasis at the final whistle there is elite level trolling. I admire that. — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) February 19, 2018

Wigan playing Oasis over the tannoy - the final insult. — COPA90 (@COPA90) February 19, 2018

Nor did it help defuse the tension around the stadium after what had been a heated encounter. Pep Guardiola was visibly furious in the tunnel at half-time after the controversial sending off of Fabian Delph.





And at the end of the game, Wigan fans invaded the pitch, while some City supporters clashed with police.





One home fan confronted Sergio Aguero, who hit out and attempted to reach him while being held back by a member of staff.

Journalist Jose Alvarez Haya has since claimed that the "fan spat at Agüero and he only defends himself of a probable knock. Something worse could happened at the pitch with that invasion".

Fan footage later emerged on Twitter, although it gave no clearer an indication as to what exactly happened.

Went to the city match absolute disgrace behaviour from the fan on aguero @b1g5te yet all the tv are showing is aguero going for him. pic.twitter.com/9JclOUByKL — Joanne Smith (@zabbajojo) February 19, 2018

"Probably, we will get in trouble. It’s not really right what has gone on but it’s the emotions of football," Wigan chairman David Sharpe told BBC Radio 5Live after the game.

"I can’t blame the football fans but I don’t like taunting the opposition after a win. There will be plenty of occasions where they can taunt us and we wouldn’t like it so it’s not nice but I can understand why."