Young Danish Striker Reveals Desire to Break into Newcastle First Team

Newcastle United's up and coming striker Elias Sorensen has talked about his desire to break into the first team at St. James' Park.

The 18-year-old has been with the Toon for two years, and has told Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet (via SportWitness) what it would mean to play in front of the Newcastle fans.

“That’s where I want to score. It would be a big deal. Football means so much to people here."

Newcastle fans didn’t need flags or banners to be heard today. Sensational atmosphere as always, stunning result, with genuine fight

👏👏👏#NUFC — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) February 11, 2018

He added: "I seriously believe that all Newcastle people are Newcastle fans. It is sold out, no matter what match it is. Football is everything in Newcastle.”

Sorensen moved from his home country of Denmark when he was just 16-years-old, and told the newspaper that he found it hard to adjust at first.

“It was hard at first, of course. You are away from family and friends so the first months I was somewhat lonely.

“But then I got to know my teammates better and got better at English, and that helped. Now there are more people I’m really talking to and people are good here so it’s going really well.”

'Well done lad' - Rafa Benitez offers instant feedback to United junior Elias Fritjof Sorensenhttps://t.co/af868wOWD3 — The Chronicle (@ChronicleLive) November 11, 2016

It seems that the striker had an epiphany a few months ago, which has made him even more determined to be a success in the game.

“It came to my mind that this is my life now. That’s what I want to live for, that’s how I want to earn my money. That’s what I want. I’ve figured out what it takes and I do it.” He insisted in the interview.

And Sorensen, who has scored nine goals in 12 appearances in the U18 Premier League so far this season, believes he is at the right club to fulfill his ambitions.

“It is here in Newcastle that I want to start my career and then we have to see what happens next.But it’s a good club in a good city. It’s not too big, not too small. It’s just right.”