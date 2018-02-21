Aaron Ramsey Offers Arsenal Injury Boost as Ospina Is Confirmed to Start Both Upcoming Cup Matches

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that David Ospina will start both his side's second leg Europa League tie against Ostersunds on Thursday, and the Carabao Cup final on Sunday evening.

As the club's designated keeper for cup competitions, Ospina's place in his manager's team is pretty clear for all to see, and the Colombian is gifted a lot more game time than other second choice stoppers.

And that is set to continue as the Gunners prepare for a big week of football. After confirming that Ospina will remain between the sticks for both of Arsenal's upcoming cup matches, Wenger went on to explain why Petr Cech is unlikely to see any minutes away from the Premier League:

"It’s always a difficult decision but I think they are clear about that." Wenger said, via the club's official website.

"Since the start of the season, it’s clear. He played in the whole competition. I have two world-class goalkeepers and I decided from the start on to have clarity in the games they play. I maintain that."

The Frenchman went on to discuss Ospina's last minute penalty save against their Europa League opponents last week, noting the importance of keeping a clean sheet:

It gave us good news on the day, yes. First of all, for us it was important to keep a clean sheet in an away game. On top of that, we saved a penalty, so overall it was good.

More team news ahead of Sunday's clash comes in the form of Aaron Ramsey's return to training following a two week lay off after picking up a groin injury. According to Goal, the Welshman rejoined his teammates in first team training on Wednesday morning.

While he may well be deemed fit enough to start the Carabao Cup final, it is unlikely that Ramsey will play a part in Thursday night's second leg against Ostersunds, with Wenger preparing to rest key players having already secured a 3-0 lead.