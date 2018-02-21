AC Milan have identified Edin Dzeko as a prime target ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Tuttosport.

The Rossoneri are in search of a new striker and could make a bid of around €25m for the Roma forward.

Dzeko came close to joining Chelsea in January but the two clubs failed to reach an agreement and Arsenal's Olivier Giroud instead moved to Stamford Bridge.

Milan reportedly intend to sell Croatian striker Nikola Kalinic in the summer and will be in need of a replacement.

Dzeko has scored 11 goals in 25 Serie A appearances so far this campaign, but finished last season as the division's top scorer with 29, ahead of Napoli's Dries Mertens.

While he has been less prolific this season, he remains in-demand and is considered ideal for a Milan side struggling for goals.

The Bosnia-Herzegovina international will lead the line as Roma meet Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League last-16 on Wednesday night, and has looked to approach the game positively.

“We’re feeling confident after three wins in a row, the team is in good shape and we are really enjoying the new system,” the striker told AS Roma Match Program.

Dzeko also spoke of the impact Chelsea's interest had on his performances. "It was not easy for me [the speculation]. A very complicated 10 days and you could tell from my performances on the pitch too," he said.

"I don’t want to think about it anymore. It’s in the past now, I want to look ahead and give everything for Roma. As I said at the end of January, Roma is my home and Roma are my family. That says it all."