Antonio Conte Plans to 'Respect' Chelsea Contract Amidst Rumours of Blues Sacking

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has claimed that he wants to see out the remainder of his contract at Stamford Bridge, but understands the club's reputation for changing their managers.

The Italian had unbelievable success in his maiden season in west London, but has struggled to replicate the same sort of form during this campaign.

As a result, questions have been asked about Conte's future at Chelsea and some fans have already started calling for the 48-year-old to be relieved of his duties.

However, the former Juventus manager wants to be given the opportunity to see out the rest of his current deal - which is set to expire in 2019.

"In 14 years, Chelsea have changed coach 10 times, so they do have a tendency to chop and change here," Conte told Mediaset Premium.

"The media also plays on this habit the moment there are negative results. They were already writing headlines about my dismissal after the opening game against Burnley.

“It’s no problem for me, in fact, I really like pressure. I just hope it doesn’t affect the players," he added. "I said very clearly, I have a contract to 2019. I intend to respect it. After that, anything can happen in football. I am happy at Chelsea, but both parties need to be happy."

Conte was brilliant in preparing his side for their recent Champions League match against Barcelona - who are flying high at the top of the La Liga table.

One mistake in the second-half allowed Lionel Messi the chance to rescue a draw for the Blaugrana after Willian, who hit both posts in the first half, opened the scoring at Stamford Bridge.