Arsenal Star Set to Undergo 'Intense Treatment' in Bid to Prove Fitness Ahead of Carabao Cup Final

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is facing a battle to be fit for the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City on Sunday.

After scoring a hat-trick against Everton the Wales international - who scored in the FA Cup finals at Wembley in 2014 and 2017 - has since missed the north London derby with Tottenham and the European tie with Östersunds FK with a groin problem.

The Mirror claims that the 27-year-old has not given up on making the showdown and will have 'intense treatment' to increase his hopes of being fit in time.

While Ramsey has been an important player for the Gunners in the Premier League and Europa League, he has made just one substitute appearance for in the Carabao Cup so far this season in the semi final victory over rivals Chelsea.





Whether Ramsey plays some part in Arsenal's Thursday night Europa League second leg with Östersund may indicate whether Arsene Wenger intends to use him on Sunday.





While it is expected that Wenger may re-introduce some of his key players for Sunday's final, one man who is not expecting to start to the clash is Petr Cech, who has conceded that David Ospina will continue as Wenger's cup goalkeeper.

"I will be there with the team supporting but I don’t expect to play," Cech told reporters, as quoted by Reuters.





"It is always hard to watch any game from the bench or even from the stand if you are not selected.





"As a player, you always want to be involved. But obviously you are in a professional club where there are 25 top players and the manager always makes his choices for the game and you need to accept that."