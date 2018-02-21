Arsene Wenger Reveals When Crocked Star Lacazette Will Return From Knee Injury

Arsene Wenger has offered an injury update on Alexandre Lacazette after fans feared that he was set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The Frenchman was quoted by talkSPORT, ahead of his side's return leg against Ostersunds in the Europa League last-32 tie, as he revealed the extent of the knee injury sustained by the France international.

Lacazette picked up the problem during his team's 1-0 north London derby defeat to city rivals Tottenham Hotspur, and some supporters had expected the striker to miss a fair chunk of the remainder of the campaign.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Wenger, though, explained that Lacazette could be back in around a month's time after he underwent successful surgery to correct the issue following the injury on 10th February.

Wenger said: “He’s doing well. I think he will be ahead of his planned recovery. It should be four weeks, maybe three and a half weeks, so his response has been good.”

Lacazette had bagged himself nine goals in 29 appearances for the Gunners this term before his knee problem forced him to miss the first leg victory over surprise package Ostersunds last Thursday.

Lukaku has as many goals this season as Morata and Lacazette combined. Remember when there was a debate about them all? Guess that’s over. — Sam Homewood (@SamHomewood) February 17, 2018

(You may also be interested in Arsenal vs Ostersunds FK Match Preview: Key Battle, Team News, Prediction & More)



The 26-year-old has struggled at times to adapt to the rigours of Premier League football, and reports had claimed that his 12-month career at the Emirates was close to coming to an end with the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The ex-Borussia Dortmund hotshot was brought in for around £56m last month and has immediately taken Lacazette's place in the starting lineup. That has led to some speculation that Lacazette may be forced to depart the English capital in search of regular first-team football, but Wenger would be loathe to let the ex-Lyon star leave.

With Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud leaving for Manchester United and Chelsea in the winter window, Lacazette will be required to compete with Aubameyang and Danny Welbeck for the striker's role in Wenger's team moving forward.

