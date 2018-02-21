Bacary Sagna Claims He Was Left in Limbo After West Ham & Crystal Palace Deals Fell Through

Former Manchester City right-back Bacary Sagna has claimed that a potential move back to London had to be put on hold after West Ham and Crystal Palace ended their interest in the defender overnight.

Sagna was a free agent after his contract at the Etihad expired last season and was desperate to return to London with a new club.

The ex-Arsenal star has revealed that deals were close that would have seen him move to Selhurst Park or the London Stadium. However, both clubs pulled out of a deal without giving the former France international an explanation.

"I had been in contact with West Ham and Crystal Palace since March 2017," Sagna told French publication L'Equipe - quoted by Sport Witness. "In my mind, I wanted to go home, to London, good for the family side. Overnight, they cut off the contacts, without explanation."





Sagna found himself without a club until just after the January transfer window when Italian side Benevento Calcio brought the defender to the Stadio Ciro Vigorito.

The 35-year-old has only made two appearances for the Stregoni.





His debut was made as a second-half substitute in a 5-2 defeat to AS Roma, however, Sagna had more joy in his second appearance for the relegation-threatened side in a 3-2 victory over Crotone - with former Tottenham midfielder Sandro getting on the scoresheet.