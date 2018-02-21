Barcelona Send Scouts to Watch Ajax Quartet Ahead of Potential New Dutch Revolution at Camp Nou

Barcelona are ready to usher in a new Dutch revolution at the club after they sent scouts to watch four Ajax starlets in action, according to reports in the Netherlands.

De Telegraaf has claimed that La Blaugrana sent scouts to see the next 'golden generation' to emerge from Ajax's famed youth academy play for the Eredivisie giants last weekend.

The quartet in question appear to be winger Justin Kluivert - son of Dutch legend Patrick - defender Matthijs de Ligt and midfield duo Donny van de Beek and Frenkie de Jong.

Former Barca ace Jose Mari Bakero was the man sent by the Catalan giants to run the rule over the four youngsters as Ajax saw off FC Zwolle in the Dutch top flight 1-0, and will have been left impressed by their fitness levels at the very least as all four completed the full 90 minutes.

Kluivert has become one of the hottest properties in his homeland due to both his family connections and his superb talents.

The 18-year-old forward, who recently stated that he wouldn't have any issues playing in the Premier League has featured in all but five of Ajax's matches this term, and has weighed in with seven goals and four assists for the second-placed side.

If Vermaelen leaves the club this summer or if Mina will be send out on loan, Barcelona will do everything possible to sign Matthijs de Ligt. The Dutch talent will cost around 40 million euros. [md] — BarcaSpiral (@BarcaSpiral_) February 21, 2018

Capable of playing on the left or right wing, the Dutch Under-21 international has been earmarked as a potential Manchester United and Chelsea target but Barca will have something to say about that.

De Ligt, meanwhile, has long been a target of La Blaugrana and they have remained interested in him for a number of seasons.

92.4% overall accuracy. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/QsbPQlio5N — Scouted Football (@ScoutedFtbl) February 13, 2018

The centre-back has made 52 appearances in all competitions for Ajax over the past 18 months and has been touted as a future Netherlands international captain due to his physical and technical qualities.

Van de Beek and de Jong have both made centre midfield berths their own over the past two seasons, with the 20-year-old pair racking up some impressive stats for their club.

Indeed, van de Beek's haul of 11 goals this season has gone some way to filling the void left by Davy Klaassen while de Jong is an assist machine with nine goals laid on for his teammates.

