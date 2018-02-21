Bayern Munich's Twitter Account Finds Another Way to Troll Arsenal About the Champions League

Bayern Munich produced a strong display to beat Besiktas 5-0 at home in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

The away side suffered an early blow when Domagoj Vida got a straight red for denying Robert Lewandowski a goal scoring opportunity in the 16th minute. The Bavarians took advantage eventually and went 1-0 up late in the first half thanks to Thomas Muller.

A rampant Bayern then struck four more times against 10-man Besiktas in the second-half. Goals from Kingsley Coman, Muller and two from Lewandowski saw the home side take a commanding 5-0 lead into the second leg.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heynckes admitted after the game that the early red card aided his side in their comfortable victory against Besiktas.





According to Sky Sports, the 72-year-old said: "It's very difficult for any team to play in the Champions League with 10 men. I still believe Besiktas are a very good team, with many experienced players that have played across Europe. I'm very happy that we won so comfortably against such a team.

"We will still prepare as normal for the return leg. You cannot take any risks in the Champions League."

JOHN MACDOUGALL/GettyImages

However, during the game, something happened away from the football field involving Bayern Munich and, unexpectedly, Arsenal.





The Gunners have been knocked out of the Champions League a few times by the German side over the last six years or so, which has led to Bayern's Twitter account trolling them on multiple occasions because of it in the past.

Arsenal failed to qualify for this season's Champions League meaning there would be no clash between the two sides this campaign. However, the Bavarians' Twitter account has still found a way to mock the Gunners during last night's game.

Bayern's English account posted a Tweet about the Champions League theme song before the game. The post write: "The Chaaaaaaaaaaaampiiooooooooooonsssssss. Oh how we've missed that music....!"

But one Twitter user commented on the post, saying that: "The Europa League theme is better....."

In response, Bayern's Twitter account hilariously replied by asking the user if they supported a particular club who are now in the Europa League. The tweet wrote: "Are you an Arsenal fan?"

Are you an Arsenal fan? 😉 — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) February 20, 2018

It seems like even if Arsenal aren't a part of the Champions League, it won't stop Bayern from finding some way of mocking them.