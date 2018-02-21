Chelsea will face fierce competition from Bayern Munich in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund hotshot Christian Pulisic.

That is according to the Daily Mail, who have alleged that the forward is being chased by the two European giants ahead of the summer transfer window.

Manchester United and long-term admirers Liverpool also remain in the hunt for the USA international, but it is thought that both the reigning Premier League and Bundesliga champions are the favorites to land Pulisic.

Pulisic is still tearing it up for Dortmund in both domestic and continental competitions, and his signature has been in demand for much of the past two seasons.

Liverpool were the front runners to land the winger last summer as ex-Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp stepped up his interest in him, but the Reds were rebuffed in their advances.

Now it is Liverpool's English rivals Chelsea who are chasing Pulisic hard, but they face competition from Bayern who are no strangers to poaching Die Borussen's best talents over the years.

The likes of Robert Lewandowski, Mario Gotze and Mats Hummels have all traded Westfalenstadion for the Allianz Arena in recent times, and Dortmund would be extremely reluctant to let Pulisic complete a similar move.

However, Dortmund could be powerless to stop Bayern from securing Pulisic's services if reports of an impending £88m bid are to be believed.

That offer would likely blow any bid that Chelsea could make out of the water, with Roman Abramovich tightening the purse strings at Stamford Bridge and expected to not rival Bayern with a similar fee.

Both Bayern and Chelsea have slight reservations over the wide players - hence their interest in Pulisic - with the former looking for a long-term replacement for veteran pair Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are worried that Real Madrid may poach Eden Hazard this summer and could see Willian depart if the Brazilian decides he is not getting enough game time in the capital.