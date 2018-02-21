Cenk Tosun Ready to Embrace 'Tough' Premier League After Initial Everton Struggles

Cenk Tosun is aiming to become a mainstay in the Premier League after claiming he is now reading to 'adapt' to life at Everton.

The £27m January signing from Besiktas has struggled in the early weeks of his Toffees career, with the striker spending the past two matches on the bench as he acclimatises to life in England.

Tosun was part of the squad that recently returned from a five-day warm weather training camp in Dubai though and, speaking to Everton's official site, explained how the trip had now made him ready to tackle the rough and ready nature of England's top flight.

Tosun had started the encounter against Spurs and West Brom but, after not looking fit enough to carry on in that role, has been resigned to the subs' bench since.

The 26-year-old believes he is now set to reap the rewards of getting to know his Blues teammates better though as he revealed he is more 'comfortable' in his new surroundings.

He said: “The Premier League is more physical than how the game is played in Turkey, but I like this. I really enjoy the high-tempo of the game here. It’s hard physically, it’s a tough game, but I embrace this.

"The first few weeks were difficult maybe for my body and the adjustment, but I can feel already that I’m adapting and I’m more comfortable now.”

Tosun netted 41 goals in 96 appearances for Besiktas before trading football in his homeland for Merseyside, and the Turkey international now harbours ambitions of picking up a trophy with the Toffees.

Indeed, Tosun admitted that things hadn't gone well for the Blues so far this term but he is confident that the Goodison Park-based side would learn from this season as he outlined his long-term ambitions for the club.

He added: “I want to be a player that can help Everton to achieve what we want to achieve as a Club. I am working hard to be that player.

“In the long-term I want to win some silverware in my career at Everton. Perhaps this season it will be tough to achieve the goals we would set out for ourselves because the first part of the season didn’t really go to plan.

“But we have turned things around and are only two points back from seventh position, so we have given ourselves a chance.”