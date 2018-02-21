Christian Eriksen's Agents Respond to Midfielder Being the 'Backup Option' for Coutinho at Barca

Mundo Deportivo reported this week that Barcelona had set up Christian Eriksen as a back up option had the Phillipe Coutinho deal fallen through. His representatives since hit back, claiming signing Eriksen would not have been easy.

The Dane has once again been in sparkling form for the North London club this season, most recently starring in an impressive 2-2 draw with Juventus in Turin.

It took its time. But its back! Still everything to play for at Wembley! #finallyfreekick #ce23… https://t.co/Q6Y8bbHMv8 — Christian Eriksen (@ChrisEriksen8) February 13, 2018

It was widely reported that Eriksen was the contigency plan if Coutinho was not able to be pried away from Liverpool but representatives of Eriksen and Spurs made it very clear that he would not be the simpler and cheaper alternative they were hoping.

Coutinho was no easy option either; with Barcelona having to go through weeks of negotiations to strike a deal for the Brazilian and ultimately paying £142m for his services.





Tottenham were keen to show their intent on keeping Eriksen and told Barcelona that signing him would have been ''as impossible as signing Coutinho, or even more so.''

After selling Kyle Walker to rivals Manchester City in the summer, fans grew worried about the futures of key men like Harry Kane and Eriksen himself. However, chairman Daniel Levy will only sell the club's star men for premier prices.





Tottenham fans will no doubt be encouraged by the response to Barcelona's interest in Eriksen and he will no doubt be hoping that he can continue his development at Spurs and fans will be hoping the creative maestro will help their side end their 10 year trophy drought.