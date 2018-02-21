Cristiano Ronaldo Left Out of Real Madrid Squad Ahead of Leganes Game on Wednesday

Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that Real Madrid will rest Cristiano Ronaldo for Wednesday night's La Liga clash with Leganes.

Los Blancos had been due to travel to Estadio Municipal de Butarque in the 16th round of fixtures, but it was postponed due to their involvement in the Club World Cup.

And Zidane is conscious of ensuring his key players remain in good shape with the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 clash with Paris Saint-Germain on the horizon.

Cristiano Ronaldo won't feature for Real Madrid tonight against Leganes pic.twitter.com/r96wteoXU9 — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 21, 2018

"I don't know how many years he went without stopping, but now the moment has come where it's necessary for him and for everyone for him to not play from time to time," Zidane said - quoted by Marca.

Ronaldo was on the scoresheet as Real Madrid overcame PSG 3-1 in the first leg at the Bernabeu, and also found the net in a 5-3 win over Real Betis last weekend.

Howeverm it is clear that Zidane, with his side an insurmountable 17 points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona, is now prioritising the Champions League.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

He will also be without Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Marcelo for the short trip to Leganes; all of whom are absent with injuries.





Modric and Marcelo could yet miss out on the second leg against PSG in two weeks time after picking up hamstring injuries.

“I think it’s a small problem and as always I have every faith in everyone that works here, the doctors and physios, that they will ensure he returns quickly,” said Zidane of Marcelo's knock.