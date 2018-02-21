Jupp Heynckes Admits Red Card Was a Big Factor as Bayern Take Firm Grip on UCL Tie With Besiktas

Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heynckes believes Thomas Muller's late first half goal gave the team the freedom to perform in the second half after their 5-0 win against Besiktas on Tuesday.

A pair of braces from Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski - along with a strike from Kingsley Coman - resulted in a comfortable night for the reigning German champions in their Champions League last 16 first leg tie. Though were aided by Domagoj Vida's red card in the 16th minute for a foul on Lewandowski with the scores level at 0-0.

The win for Bayern is their 20th in their last 21 Champions League home games, with Heynckes admitting he was delighted with the result after facing a dangerous opponent in the shape of the Turkish side.

Speaking post-match, as reported by Sky Sports, he said: "It's very difficult for any team to play in the Champions League with 10 men.

"I still believe Besiktas are a very good team, with many experienced players that have played across Europe. I'm very happy that we won so comfortably against such a team."

Die Roten had to wait until the 43rd minute before Muller opened the scoring, mainly due to some stout defending from the 10-men of Besiktas.

Thomas Muller's game by numbers vs. Besiktas:



54 touches

26 (81%) passes completed

7 shots

6 (100%) aerial duels won

2 shots on target

2 goals

1 assist



Mr Bayern. pic.twitter.com/0PHNJZLzts — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 20, 2018

Four second half goals however have made it a comfortable night for Bayern and makes the return leg in Istanbul in three weeks time a far less daunting one.

Heynckes also commented on the difference in the second half, stating that Muller's first half goal gave his side the impetus to perform after the break.

Heynckes continued, stating: "I think we saw two different halves. In the first half there wasn't any tempo to our game, our passing was off and it allowed Besiktas to attack us more.

Bayern have now won 14 games in a row in all competitions. 🔥🔥🔥 #UCL pic.twitter.com/D49hpP3eD4 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 20, 2018

"The opener before the break gave us a psychological advantage and in the second half we saw a different Bayern team.

"We scored some great goals and played some good football. Of course I'm satisfied with the performance."

The recent win on Tuesday was Heynckes' 23rd out of 24 games since his return in October, and has the chance to extend their 19 point lead in the Bundesliga when Bayern return to domestic action, facing Hertha Berlin this Saturday.