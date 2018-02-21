Since his arrival in 2015, the Italian full-back has struggled to maintain a first team spot at Manchester United, especially in the Mourinho era. However, Darmian looks like he may make a return to Italian football with interest being shown by Juventus.

Goal have reported that current Serie A champions Juventus are interested in signing the Manchester United fullback as a replacement for the aging Stephan Lichtsteiner, who will leave the club at the end of his contract.

Darmian, 28, appears to not be in Mourinho's first-team plans at Manchester United, making just four appearances for the Red Devils this season.

The Italian defender has received interest from other clubs aside from Juventus, including Napoli and Roma. However, Mourinho has been adamant that he does not want to sell the Italian defender as he is seen as a good squad player should anybody become injured or unavailable.

Darmian has admitted that he is not against the idea of re-joining an Italian side. The full-back has previously played for A.C. Milan, Torino and Palermo, therefore, a return to Serie A could be a real possibility.

"I don't always watch Italian football and I don't know what will happen in the future, maybe there will be a chance to come back one day," the Italian mentioned.

Darmian will not depart until the summer transfer window, therefore, as a squad rotation player the Italian is likely to feature in the FA Cup where he and Manchester United will hope to win the competition.