Juventus Want to Hold on to Midfielder Stefano Sturaro Amidst Rumours of Club Exit

Juventus have never revealed the possibility of selling midfielder Stefano Sturaro as they ‘think the world’ of him, according to his agent.

The Italian international has been linked with a move away from Turin for some time – with approaches from Everton and Valencia - given the fact that he’s unable to cement a first team place in the Bianconeri midfield.

The Italian champions are spoilt for choice in the midfield position with the likes of; Miralem Pjanić, Sami Khedira and Blaise Matuidi currently keeping the Italian midfielder out of the starting eleven.

However, Sturaro’s agent Carlo Volpi has made it clear that Juve still highly value the 24-year-old.

“Until now, the club have thought the world of him,” he told Tuttojuve.

“Everything will be assessed during the final stretch of the season. I repeat Stefano is very happy at Juventus for how he’s treated. He has a great relationship with the staff and board, who have never given him away, despite the offers they’ve received.

“Juventus, in these three-and-a-half years, have never mentioned the possibility of moving him on. Never. It’s only natural that he wants to play more, and there are several clubs that want him, but the lad is currently focused on the competitions he’s playing in and not the transfer market.”

The former Genoa player permanently moved to Juventus in 2015 and has gone on to make 85 appearances for the Bianconeri, scoring three goals.

However, his lack of game time has left him cautious of his place at the Turin-based club. He's only managed to play eight matches in Serie A this season with the majority of them coming on from the bench

