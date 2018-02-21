Liverpool Star to Make Decision on Future 'Next Month' as European Giants Enter Race With Juventus

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester City are all monitoring the situation of Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Serie A title holders Juventus have been the favourites to land the Germany international this summer, with numerous reports over the last weeks suggesting a deal is already all but complete. However, Tuttosport, as cited by numerous reports including the Daily Star, now claim that the Bianconeri could have competition for Can's signature.

While the race hots up for Can, who appears increasingly unlikely to sign new terms at Anfield, Tuttosport claim that he will only choose his next club next month, as he does not want his decision to interfere with Liverpool’s results this season.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

However, with the Reds still competing in the Champions League and pushing for a top four finish in the Premier League (and presumably still doing so in March and April) the logic of such a decision is questionable.

The versatile 24-year-old joined Liverpool in 2013 and after spells as a right back and holding midfielder has grown into one of the Premier League's best all round midfielders.

While many Liverpool fans have not given up hope of retaining Can beyond this summer, Liverpool club legend and Under-18s coach Steven Gerrard hinted earlier in February that his time is coming to an end, with many taking the former captain's comment to be an insider statement.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

However back in January, Can dispelled rumours that he has signed a pre-contract agreement with Juventus.

"My agent is looking after everything but I am here until the summer. I haven't signed anything [with Juventus] or anyone," Can told Sky Sports.

"I just concentrate on my performance and the football. I will give everything for this team."