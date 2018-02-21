Man City's John Stones Admits FA Cup Defeat to Wigan Is a 'Blow' Ahead of EFL Cup Final This Weekend

Manchester City defender John Stones has admitted that Monday night's 1-0 FA Cup defeat against Wigan was a "massive disappointment", ahead of their Wembley meeting with Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final this weekend.

Will Grigg's second-half goal was enough for the League One club to overcome the ten-man of Man City, after Fabian Delph had controversially seen red just before the break.

There were unsavoury scenes after the full-time whistle, but Stones was focused on the result and the performance of he and his teammates.

"They got one chance and scored it. It's our own fault we're out of the FA Cup," he told the club's official website. "[The feeling in the dressing room] is massive disappointment for ourselves.

"We want to be competing in all four competitions until the end. Tonight was a final for us but it's never easy, coming away to a lower league team with the conditions and everything that comes with it.

"It's a blow. I can't say much more."

On the red card, which led to clashes in the tunnel at half-time, Stones added: "It was a difficult one. Obviously the sending off was a big factor in the game but I thought we deserved to get a replay at least. They had one chance and scored.





"The sending-off had a big effect. You need 11 players on the pitch at all times. I can't say whether it was a red card or not as I haven't seen it.

"It's one of those things and you have got to deal with it and carry on. I thought we dominated the game and created a lot of chances and we should have won it."