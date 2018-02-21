Man United Alerted by Jorginho's Agent Claims That Midfielder 'Could Be Sacrificed' By Napoli

Several clubs have been put on red alert by comments from the agent of Jorginho, who claims the player may leave in the summer.

Manchester United are believed to be the frontrunners for the Napoli midfielder's signature, as they look to improve a stagnating midfield.

Indeed, Jorginho has been the subject of speculation from reports linking him to the Red Devils, but nothing concrete has emerged.

Maurizio Lagana/GettyImages

Speaking to Italian broadcaster Radio CRC (as quoted by Football Italia), João Santos spoke of the current situation with the Gli Azzurri.

"He [Jorginho] has been there for four years now and feels Neapolitan. It's an issue mentality - it's a family at Napoli and they all play for each other.

"Right now, everyone is focused on the Scudetto - an objective they've been missing for thirty years.

🎙 Ag Jorginho: “Jorginho has been in Naples for four years, and feels Neapolitan. He still has a long contract with Napoli, but we’ll discuss a renewal at the end of the season. He wants to stay, but we'll need to see if the club is on the same page". pic.twitter.com/I0DV2Fsz8n — Everything Napoli (@NaplesAndNapoli) February 20, 2018

"I think we'll discuss a renewal at the end of the season, as it's not the moment to talk about that, because he still has a long contract."





Jorginho has been touted as a long-term replacement for Michael Carrick at Old Trafford, as Mourinho recognises it an issue that needs to be dealt with.





Such speculation will have been intensified with Santos' comments the 26-year-old may be ousted in the coming months.

Good to be out there fighting for the win with the lads. Next round, job done. Home tie to look forward to. ⚫️🔴 pic.twitter.com/V0mxuMjDv0 — Michael Carrick (@carras16) February 17, 2018

"He wants to stay, although we'll have to see if Napoli agree with that.





"If a player like [Lucas] Torreira arrives from Sampdoria, then that will require an important investment, and Jorginho could be sacrificed to make way."

Only Jorginho (95.7) is averaging more passes per game than Marco Verratti (92.4) in Europe's top 5 leagues this season...https://t.co/tBHwkWe0Gk — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 16, 2018

Another Napoli midfielder has been linked with a move away, which the agent touched on.





"I think they'd rather sell Jorginho than Amadou Diawara, who is younger."





Jorginho has missed just three Serie A games, as Napoli continue their push for a Scudetto, while Diawara has only mustered three starts, but looks like one for the future.