New Watford Signing Gerard Deulofeu Is Excited to Link Up With Former Barca Teammate Kiko Femenia

Gerard Deulofeu joined Watford during the January transfer window, proving his worth during their 4-1 win over Chelsea and has announced his excitement to link up with his former Barcelona team-mate, Kiko Femenia.

In a recent interview (Hertfordshire Mercury), the Spanish winger expressed his happiness to be playing alongside Kiko Femenia once again, describing the player as 'amazing'.

"Kiko, before is a good player, but now he is an amazing player," the new Watford signing said.

Deulofeu went onto say: "He plays so well for Watford and I'm happy to be with him. I want to be a good partner with him if I play on the right side.".

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Kiko Femenia joined Watford this summer from Alaves, but has spent a large proportion of the season injured, however, Deulofeu's former teammate has returned to training this week which the Spaniard is very excited about.

Joining from Alaves on a free transfer, Kiko Femenia arrived at Vicarage Road with little expectation. Despite this, the Spaniard impressed prior to injury and this comes as little surprise to Deulofeu.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

"I think when you take years and when your age is more you have confidence. You have experience and play well," Deulofeu described.

Watford's next fixture will take place at home against Everton, where the two former Barcelona players will play with each other once again.