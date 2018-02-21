Newcastle Loanee Could Return in the Summer After Being Dropped From Benevento's Squad

Newcastle's on loan star Achraf Lazaar could be heading back to the club in the summer after being replaced in Benevento's 25-man squad list for the remainder of this campaign.

Lazaar signed for the Magpies in 2016, but only made 10 appearances for the club before leaving them on loan back in August for Serie A side Benevento. The 26-year-old has featured just nine times for the club in his season-long loan, netting one goal which came in a 5-1 home defeat to Lazio at the end of October.

Earlier this month Benevento, who are currently bottom of Serie A, signed former Arsenal and Manchester City star Bacary Sagna on a free transfer. His arrival means that it is likely that Lazaar's time at the club could come to an end this summer.

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

According to Chronicle Live, Benevento needed to find space in their squad for new-signing Sagna, and that has come at the expense of Lazaar, who was dropped out of the 25-man list.





Apparently sources in Italy have suggested that Benevento's manager Roberto De Zerbi doesn't rate the Newcastle loanee. He reportedly had concerns over his fitness and doesn't feel that he can count on him, especially after his long injury spell on the sidelines from the end of November, which saw him miss nearly two months of action before returning in January.

The demotion from the squad means that the Moroccan star could spend the remaining time of his loan on the sidelines. It also means the transfer is unlikely to be made permanent in the summer, therefore the player will return to Newcastle in July.