'No': Diego Simeone Offers Fernando Torres Little Hope of Atletico Madrid Future

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone seems happy to lose Fernando Torres in the summer, following comments made about the striker ahead of Atleti's Europa League tie against Kobenhavn on Thursday.

Torres' - a Rojiblancos youth product who returned to Madrid in 2015 after eight years away from the club - contract expires at the end of this season.

Having only started two matches at the Wanda Metropolitano this season, and with the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Diego Costa ahead of him in the Atletico pecking order, his time at his boyhood club looks to be over.

And Simeone has been uncomfortably blunt about the player that used to be his teammate, simply responding "No" (via AS) when asked if he will fight to keep the former Liverpool and Chelsea forward at the club once his contract is finished.

Compare that to his comments about Griezmann, and it's clear to see who the favourite is:

"He's fantastic lad, he's always upbeat, happy, humble, he has a huge heart," the Argentine said.

JORGE GUERRERO/GettyImages

"He's someone who adds to the atmosphere in the dressing room and he is always involved. If I was an Atlético fan, I'd do everything possible to make sure Griezmann stays here with us."

While there won't be many teams vying for the signature of 33-year-old Torres, Griezmann may be more tricky to keep around.

Having been heavily linked with Manchester United last summer, this summer could see the Frenchman ditch Atletico, with the likes of United and Barcelona being linked with a move for Simeone's star man.