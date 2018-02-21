No Show: Arsenal Scouts Wait in Vain to See Unused Sub in Bayern's UCL Win Over Besiktas

Arsenal scouts reportedly sent by Arsene Wenger to watch Oğuzhan Özyakup in action against Bayern Munich on Wednesday night, waited in vain to so as the dynamic midfielder did not play a single minute of the mauling in Bavaria.

The 25-year-old, who was a teammate of Jack Wilshere in Arsenal's FA Youth Cup-winning squad in 2009, ended being an unused substitute at the Allianz Arena as Bayern cruised to a 5-0 victory over Beşiktaş.

However, the Mirror report that scouts from Arsenal were in attendance just in case Özyakup featured in Bavaria.

2012: Arsenal youth product Oguzhan Ozyakup leaves for Besiktas



2018: Arsenal look to bring midfielder back on a free transfer

(via @si_soccer) pic.twitter.com/UZf6xIswBv — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 9, 2018

It has been reported that Arsène Wenger has become obsessed with the idea of bringing Özyakup back to north London, just six years after the midfielder left to join Beşiktaş in 2012.





Özyakup has been one of the Black Eagles most important players over the last few years, starring in the Süper Lig and Champions League alongside the likes of Cenk Tosun, Anderson Talisca and Ricardo Quaresma.

The former Arsenal academy prospect - who was born in Zaandam, Holland - has made over 200 appearances for Beşiktaş since moving to the Vodafone Arena and has even captained the side on a number of occasions this season.

PHILIPPE LOPEZ/GettyImages

(You may also like 5 Former Academy Players Who Should Follow Oguzhan Ozyakup Back to Arsenal This Summer)

However, Özyakup looks to have his heart set on leaving Turkey this summer after letting his contract with the club run down.





With the 25-year-old now available on a free transfer - similar to how Arsenal signed Sead Kolašinac last season - the Gunners could try and convince Özyakup of returning to the Emirates this summer.