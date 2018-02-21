One Game at a Time: Wes Morgan Urges Leicester to Focus on Matches as They Come Ahead of Stoke Clash

Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has asked his fellow Foxes squad members to take things slowly and focus on each game as it comes, ahead of the side's hosting of Stoke City on the weekend.

The former Premier League champions fell to a heavy defeat against league leaders Manchester City in their last top flight match, but have since bounced back to secure an FA Cup quarter-final spot with a victory against Sheffield United last Friday.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

With a crucial clash against Stoke coming up on Saturday, the Foxes will be presented with an opportunity to move up to seventh place on the league table, should Burnley slip up against Southampton.

While Morgan is hoping to put the loss against the Etihad side behind him and move on, he is only going throw his focus on Leicester's opponents when they're next in line, and has encouraged his colleagues to do the same.

“It was very disappointing day for us and, even though we came up against probably the best team in the Premier League this season, we still expect better of ourselves,” he told the club's official website regarding the City game.

“It’s about putting that behind us and the only way we can do that is by getting a positive result in our next game against Stoke and we want to show what we can do.

“It’s pretty tight and we don’t want to look too far ahead,” the skipper continued. “We’ll keep going as we are, we’ll keep picking up points and we’ll see where we are at the end of the season.

“All we can do is our job, keep winning games, keep picking up points because there are not many games left between now and May.”