Paris Saint-Germain Not Interested in Manchester United Defender Marcos Rojo Amid Speculation

Contrary to report, Paris Saint-Germain are not interested in acquiring Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo in the summer.

Rojo has been hit hard by injuries this season, having only made his first appearance in late November - the loss to FC Basel in the Champions League.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The Argentine has only made ten appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions, with his last feature coming in the league win over Huddersfield Town at the start of February.

Rojo has been the subject of links to French side Paris Saint-Germain in recent days as they look to take advantage of his contract expiring in the summer of 2019.

However, ESPN report the Parisiens are not interested interested in the Manchester United defender, with their focus instead focused on the Champions League.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Unai Emery's job hangs in the balance as the PSG hierarchy expect the club to go far in the competition, but have been dealt a massive blow by their first-leg loss to Real Madrid.

Jose Mourinho is reportedly eager for the club to tie down the versatile defender to a new contract, while Don Balon claims the manager wishes to offload him to bring in Raphael Varane.