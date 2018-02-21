Ramiro Funes Mori Hints at Return to First-Team Action as Everton Prepare for Watford Clash

Everton defender Ramiro Funes Mori has implied on his Instagram page that he could be making a return to first-team action after a lengthy spell out injured.

The Argentine centre-back was injured whilst on international duty, suffering from a knee injury and has been sidelined since March 2017.

But now it seems as though the defender could be making a long-awaited return to action after making an appearance in Everton’s U23 game against Barnsley in which he was substituted in the second half.

James Chance/GettyImages

The Argentina player was involved in the Toffee’s recent trip to Dubai, in which he took part in warm weather training sessions with the rest of the squad.

The player himself revealed that he’s ready to play for the Blues on his Instagram page:

Ready to play for the blues!!!🔵⚽️👍🏽😁🏋🏻‍♂️ A post shared by FUNES MORI OFICIAL (@funesmoriofi) on Feb 20, 2018 at 11:36am PST

The Everton man posted a picture of himself underneath a set of weights and wrote the caption: "Ready to play for the blues!!!"

Funes Mori joined Everton in August 2015, moving to Goodison Park from Argentine giants River Plate on a five-year contract. During his first few seasons, he's gone on to make 51 Premier League appearances for the Toffee and scored four goals.

This return will be happily welcomed by manager Sam Allardyce as there are concerns in the defensive area with on-loan Manchester City man Eliaquim Mangala being ruled out for the rest of the season due to a long-term injury.

Funes Mori could make his return against Watford as 9th meets 11th in a mid-table clash at



Vicarage Road on Saturday.