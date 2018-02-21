REVEALED: The One Area Willian Bests Neymar & Ronaldo in During This Season's Champions League

If you had to guess which football star had bagged the most goals from long range in the Champions League in recent times, who would you plump for?

Maybe Real Madrid or Barcelona superstars Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? How about Roma's Radja Nainggolan? Or even Chelsea forward Eden Hazard?

You'd be close if you elected to choose the last of that quartet but, no, it isn't the mercurial Belgian flier. It is, however, one of his teammates as Opta stats showed following last night's 1-1 draw between the Blues and Messi's La Liga heavyweights:

6 - Since joining Chelsea in 2013/14, Willian has scored more Champions League goals from outside the box than any other player (6, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo & Neymar on 5). Specialist. — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) February 20, 2018

That's a surprising stat if ever we saw one. There's not many areas that Brazil international Willian would best the likes of Ronaldo or Paris Saint-Germain megastar Neymar in, but it seems this area he has nailed down.

The winger's 62nd-minute goal at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday had looked to have handed the reigning Premier League champions a massive first-leg victory over La Blaugrana, but Messi had to step in and break Chelsea fan hearts in the final 15 minutes didn't he?

If Chelsea somehow best Ernesto Valverde's side at Camp Nou in a fortnight, Willian may get a chance to extend his long-range strike run though.

