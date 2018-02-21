LIVE: Shakhtar Donetsk Eyes Another Champions League Surprise vs. Roma

Follow along for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays as Shakhtar Donetsk hosts Roma in their Champions League round of 16 first leg.

By Avi Creditor
February 21, 2018

Shakhtar Donetsk sets out to continue its impressive run in the Champions League when it hosts Roma in the first leg of their round of 16 series.

Shakhtar pipped Napoli to second place in their group and delivered Manchester City its first loss of the season in any competition, so Roma won't take its Ukrainian competitor lightly. Led by Brazilian midfielders Fred and Bernard and Argentine striker Facundo Ferreyra, Shakhtar has ample firepower to compete with Roma, though the hosts are fresh off their winter break, which could be a vital factor in this two-legged tie.

Roma has found its form after a woeful couple of months, entering as winners of three straight in Serie A.

Here are the lineups for the two teams:

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

