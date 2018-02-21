Star Performer Willian Insists Chelsea Deserved to Beat Barça as Blues Made to Rue Missed Chances

Chelsea's goalscoring star Willian has claimed the tie is still open as his side travel to Barcelona needing an away goal, following the draw at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League round of 16.

The Blues drew 1-1 on Tuesday night, with Willian opening the scoring in the second hald before Barcelona capitalised on a defensive mistake and punished the hosts with a neat finish from Lionel Messi.

Despite conceding the goal at home, after being ahead, Willian is positive going into the second leg.

Willian is just brilliant. How so many Chelsea fans hate him is beyond me. Whenever we are in a small or even big rut, his form and performances bring us up across the pitch. Outstanding tonight. Deserves a hell of a lot more credit! — George Benson (@MrGeorgeBenson) February 20, 2018

"I think it’s still open," the Brazilian winger said after the game, via the Daily Mail. "I thought we deserved the win today. We have to go there and play the same game."

Meanwhile, Cesc Fabregas - who insisted Chelsea need to go on the attack in Catalonia - was pleased that his side carried out their game plan and put in a 'fantastic performance' in the first leg at Stamford Bridge.

"It’s such a shame," admitted Fabregas. "I thought we were very good and went with a gameplan and executed it well. They are one of the best teams in the world. We were solid and created chances as a team.

No player has created more chances in the Champions League this season than Cesc Fàbregas (22).



Fantastic vision. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/XayI3n7Vxc — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 20, 2018

"Overall it was a fantastic performance. We go home thinking we competed very well but then we’re sad."

Chelsea visit the Nou Camp for the second leg of the tie on March 14, with the tie still evenly poised.

Meanwhile BT Sport pundit and Chelsea legend Frank Lampard reflected on the tie in the post match analysis calling it a 'what-could-have-been kind of night.'



