Suits You! Luciano Spalletti Jokes Man Utd & Real Madrid Target's Best Look Is in Inter's Stripes

Internazionale boss Luciano Spalletti has weighed in on the speculation hovering over Argentinian forward Mauro Icardi's future, by joking that the player looks best in Inter's famous stripes as opposed to any alternatives.

Club captain Icardi - who is currently second only to Ciro Immobile in Serie A's scoring charts - has become one of Europe's most feared strikers over the last few seasons, and his continued goal return has prompted some of the continent's biggest clubs to monitor his performances.

Premier League side Manchester United are believed to be very interested in signing the 25-year-old, as well as Champions League holders Real Madrid, yet Spalletti doesn't reckon (fashion aside) that Icardi is interested in a move.

"The striped shirt is better on him than those that are solid colours," the manager quipped, following questions over the striker's future, via the Mail.

"He is the type of character who can make a difference," he continued. "He's not someone who would like to make a move without making his mark on this team."

The under-fire coach was also quizzed over his own future at the club. And while he acknowledged that anything is indeed possible with regard to his stay at San Siro, Spalletti reiterated his own commitment, claiming he's keen to stay on "as long as possible."

"My future? Stock is taken at the end of the season and that's when the numbers and analyses come out, which can change anyone's mind," he added.

"I work every day with the utmost commitment to stay at Inter for as long as possible, maybe even achieving something important."