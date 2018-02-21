Super Sergio: Barca Ace Sets New Seasonal Record During UCL Draw Against Chelsea

Sergio Busquets is often maligned as the one Barcelona star who gets an 'easy ride' in the team due to the talents of other more reputable names like Lionel Messi.

The defensive midfielder does, however, play a key role in how La Blaugrana play their football - winning the ball back when Barca lose it and passing it on to more dangerous personnel who play alongside him.

It should come as no surprise to see the Spain international complete the vast majority of his passes during his side's 1-1 draw away to Chelsea in Tuesday's Champions League clash, but what is staggering is just how important his retention of the ball was:

139 - Sergio Busquets ha intentado 139 pases ante el Chelsea (128 buenos), récord de un jugador del Barça en un partido esta temporada en todas las competiciones. Magistral. pic.twitter.com/dLO1k54H4n — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 20, 2018

For whose who Spanish is a little rusty, OptaJose's Twitter account revealed that 29-year-old completed 128 of the 139 passes he made against the reigning Premier League champions - a passing accuracy of 92%.

If that wasn't impressive enough, that's a record for any Barcelona player in a single game this season. Better than Andres Iniesta, better than Messi, better than Luis Suarez and, well, anybody else.

So the next time someone tells you that Busqests is only there to make up the numbers, feel free to show them this.

