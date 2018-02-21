West Ham Co-Owner David Gold Gives Surprise Injury Update on Striker Andy Carroll

West Ham co-owner David Gold has revealed on Twitter that injured striker Andy Carroll could return to action before the end of the season.

There had been concerns that the 29-year-old would miss the remainder of the campaign with a hairline fracture in his ankle.

Carroll has not featured since last month's draw against Spurs and has scored only twice in 12 Premier League appearances.

The Mirror had reported that the England international could be fit by the final two games of the season and that has been backed up by Gold.





"Information. Andy Carroll could be back before the end of the season," he wrote on Twitter in response to a fan.

Information. Andy Carroll could be back before the end of the season. dg https://t.co/tVZPfrVPXR — David Gold (@davidgold) February 20, 2018

Whether manager David Moyes will opt to use the former Liverpool man remains to be seen.

Javier Hernandez, who has scored three goals in his last four games, and Marko Arnautovic, who has found the net eight times in 11 games, have deputised for Carroll.

The striker is heading into the final year of his contract next season, and his lack of fitness could prove a problem in securing a new deal at the club.

Football.London have reported that there is "no indication" of a new contract on the horizon for Carroll.





He was linked with a move to Chelsea during the January transfer window, but his injury scuppered any chances of a move to Stamford Bridge.